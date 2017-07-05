Thieves steal more than $50K in rides from local bike shop

The owner of a southeast Houston motorcycle shop is hoping sharing surveillance video will help police catch a group of burglars. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The owner of a southeast Houston motorcycle shop is hoping sharing surveillance video will help police catch a group of burglars.

Thieves rolled off with more than a dozen rides from Stubb’s Cycles on Telephone Road. The break-in happened early Saturday morning.

Workers at the store tell KHOU 11 News, the bandits used a metal grinder to cut a hole in the side of the building. Once inside, the group quickly loaded up 11 dirt bikes and four ATVs from the showroom floor.

“It looked professional, that’s the first thing that I thought,” said Stubb’s employee Ivan Hernandez.

The store’s owner says the thieves used two moving vans to get away with the stolen stuff. It’s a loss estimated at more than $50,000.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance pictures or can help police solve this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS (8477).

