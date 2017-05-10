Pistols, rifles stolen in second break-in at Alvin gun shop

(Photo: Melissa Correa, KHOU 11 News)

ALVIN, Texas – An Alvin gun shop has been targeted by thieves for the second time in less than two years.

Alvin Police responded to the R&G Guns on W. Coombs Street at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A door to the business had been ripped off using chains and a stolen pickup, and the thieves were apparently in and out in about 60 seconds, police say.

Looking inside the store, it appeared pistols were taken from smashed display cases. The owner of the store confirms more than a dozen handguns and AR-15s were taken.

R&G Guns owner doing inventory after overnight smash, grab. A look at wall/cases, it looks like several now missing #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/gWsfmSdwU7 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 10, 2017

This is the same business that thieves targeted in January 2016. In that instance, the suspect backed a pickup truck into the store. The driver managed to get away after a brief chase, but police recovered three stolen AR-15s at the scene.

Police are expected to release surveillance video from the latest crime. Check back for updates, and call Alvin PD at 281-388-4370 if you have any information.

