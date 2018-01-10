Texas Rangers, Pct. 2 deputies search for serial tire thieves

Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in multiple thefts of tires and rims in southeast Harris County. (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in multiple thefts of tires and rims in southeast Harris County.

Deputies with Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 say two suspects stole several tires and rims around 4 a.m. Dec. 18, 2017, off a Chevrolet truck at a home in the 9400 block of Windy Spring Lane. Video surveillance shows the two suspects removing the tires and rims, then leaving the scene.

Texas Rangers released composite sketches of the two suspects based on the surveillance footage.

Deputies believe the two suspects are part of a group in which, over the last 14 months, there have been 31 similar tire and rim theft incidents all in the southwest portion of I-45 and Beltway 8. Officials say in these incidents, suspects have targeted 2014 model Chevrolet and GMC vehicles with tires and 20-inch chrome rims.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects.

