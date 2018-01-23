Texas City PD: 2 suspects sought for posing as officers during home invasion

Texas City police are looking for two suspects they say posed as law enforcement and invaded some apartment homes. (Photo: KHOU)

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police are looking for two suspects they say posed as law enforcement and invaded some apartment homes.

Police responded to the Stoneridge Apartments at 1115 Highway 146 around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They say a resident woke up to a knock at the front door and opened it to find a man who identified himself as a police officer and claimed he was responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

Officials say when the suspect asked to check inside the apartment, a second suspect confronted the resident with a gun. Both suspects forced their way into the apartment and demanded money, according to police.

Police say the suspects rummaged through the victim’s belongings and took a cellphone.

While investigating the incident, police found another resident who they say responded to a knock at the front door and was confronted by a man claiming to be a police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police say the second resident was armed with his personal handgun and requested identification from the suspect, who then showed an ID card, briefly looked inside the residence and left.

Police describe one suspect as a black male, approximately 5-foot-4 with a short, manicured beard and wearing a dark-colored shirt with a police badge in the upper right chest area and “POLICE” printed on the back. They say the suspect had a police badge hanging from his neck, but he was not wearing a police belt. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a beige or tan hoodie.

Authorities say both suspects left in a new, dark-colored SUV. No one was injured in the home invasions.

Anyone with information on these home invasions is urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409)-643-5720 or the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or (409)-945-8477 or online.

