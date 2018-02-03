Texas City PD: 1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting

TEXAS CITY, Texas- A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured following a disturbance outside a popular La Marque restaurant early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Texas City Police Department, there was some sort of altercation between several people at the Fish Place located in the 900 block of Texas Avenue in La Marque around 2: 20 a.m.

The altercation continued across the street into the 5100 block of FM 1765 in Texas City. Police say a suspect shot a man and woman before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

The victims were transported to Mainland Center Hospital. Police say the man was pronounced dead, and the woman is being treated for a gunshot wound to her calf.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.

