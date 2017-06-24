Teen suspects sought after leading deputies on chase in north Harris Co.

Police are searching for several teens they say fled during a traffic stop Saturday night and believe they heard shots fired during the search. (Photo: KHOU)

Authorities are searching for several teens they say fled during a traffic stop Saturday night, and officials believe they heard shots fired during the search.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, and the teens pulled into a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant at Airtex and Ella boulevards. Officials say five teens bailed out of the car and ran from the scene.

Deputies caught one of the suspects, and four others fled into nearby woods. Deputies believe that is when they heard shots fired. It is unclear at this time whether the teens may have fired those shots at authorities or in the air.

Authorities say the teens are armed. They also say the car the teens were driving was stolen.

