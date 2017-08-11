Teen prank ends in crash, arrest

Said Herrera is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he deliberately ran his van into a car with teenagers inside after they allegedly played a "ding dong ditch" prank at his home.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a call Friday about a crash in the 18000 block of Timber Forest Drive.

Deputies say Said Herrera, 39, received a call from his wife letting him know someone rang their doorbell twice and left in a black car. They say while Herrera was driving to the house, he saw the black car and crashed his van into it before assaulting the teenagers inside.

Herrera is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested and is now out on bond.

© 2017 KHOU-TV