Teen killed in drive-by just before 18th birthday

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in the Sunnyside community.

The crime happened shortly before midnight Thursday in the 5000 block of Northridge.

The 17-year-old was with friends when a sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The teen was rushed into surgery but later died.

The suspects fled, but police hope witnesses will be able to offer clues in the case.

Police have not formally identified the victim, but his friends say he recently graduated from Sterling High School and was about to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

