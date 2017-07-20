KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Teen killed in drive-by just before 18th birthday

KHOU 11's Melissa Correa reports from southeast Houston on the death of a teen who was just days away from his 18th birthday

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:10 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in the Sunnyside community.

The crime happened shortly before midnight Thursday in the 5000 block of Northridge.

The 17-year-old was with friends when a sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The teen was rushed into surgery but later died.

The suspects fled, but police hope witnesses will be able to offer clues in the case.

Police have not formally identified the victim, but his friends say he recently graduated from Sterling High School and was about to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories