Teen fatally shot in driveway of northeast Houston home

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:43 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

HOUSTON – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Houston after a 17-year-old man was shot in the driveway of his home.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 13800 block of Northlake.

Officers responded and found the man with one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and say a weapon was found in the driveway.

