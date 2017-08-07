File photo

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- A father turned his teenage son into police after finding messages about him stealing from a baseball team, police say.

The teen has been charged in connection to the robbery of the Friendswood Little League's board room and concession stand.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, police began investigating the burglary on Aug. 4 at Renwick Park located at 205 Stadium Lane.

Police say a player found the door to the board room forced open. Five laptops were stolen, and there was an attempt to get the cash register to their concession stand open. Fire extinguishers were also found sprayed inside the building.

The father of a 14-year-old came to police after finding "several incriminating Messenger messages about stealing laptop computers and bags of candy from the baseball concession stand." The father claims one of the messages indicated a laptop was sold.

An investigator was able to recover four laptops, two bags full of candy and a hot spot device from his home.

The father told investigators when his son came home. The teen was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Building.

Another 14-year-old boy admitted to being involved and selling the laptop on Craigslist, police say. He will also face charges.

