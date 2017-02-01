Teen accused of shooting out more than 50 car windows with pellet guns

Photo: Harris County Precinct 5

HOUSTON- A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged early Wednesday morning after confessing to shooting out the windows of more than 50 vehicles with pellet guns in west Houston.

According to Harris County Precinct 5, Dominic George Salazar was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief around 12:30 a.m.

He told deputies that he had been shooting out the vehicle windows since Jan. 22.

Deputies said more than thirty incidents had been reported in the Lakeside Estates and Walnut Bend neighborhoods in west Harris County.

Deputies were able footage of the suspect's white SUV which led to his arrest. They also recovered the pellet guns that he used.

Another juvenile was also involved. That case will be reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

