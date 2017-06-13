Taxi driver shot, another man beaten in SW Houston robberies

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for five suspects believed to be involved in two separate robberies and a shooting near the City of Bellaire overnight.

Police responded to Elm at Rampart where a taxi driver in an SUV was shot in the stomach by five men who approached his vehicle and robbed him. Those men were last seen running south on Rampart.

A second robbery was called in just seven minutes later at an apartment nearby where a woman said her boyfriend was beaten by four or five men with brass knuckles. That victim was also robbed.

Police hope the victims will be able to give them a good description of the suspects.

The condition of the victim who was beaten was not immediately known, but police said the man who was shot is expected to survive.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

