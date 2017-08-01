SWAT responds to man barricaded inside SW Houston motel

HOUSTON -- A Houston police SWAT team is on the scene of a man barricaded inside a motel on the southwest side.

Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday police responded to the 9600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway near Bissonnet where a man refused to come outside for police.

Police have surrounded the Scottish Inns and Suites as the standoff continues.

Police believe the man is armed.

