SWAT responds to barricaded suspect in Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas- SWAT responded to a barricaded suspect at a Pearland home on Saturday morning.

According to the Pearland Police Department, they responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. about a man firing shots in the 3300 block of Orchard Mill.

Police said the 36-year-old suspect was upset with his family and "drove them out the house with the weapon" before barricading himself inside the home.

Negotiations to get him out are underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

