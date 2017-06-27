SWAT, hostage negotiators responding to barricaded suspect

HOUSTON - SWAT is responding to a barricaded suspect in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.
According to the Houston Police Department, the standoff is taking place in the 9400 block of Grannis Street.
SWAT & HNT are enroute for a barricaded suspect in the 9400 block of Grannis Street. PIO is enroute. #hounews CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2017
Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) and Hostage Negotiation Teams (HNT) were called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
