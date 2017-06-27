KHOU
SWAT, hostage negotiators responding to barricaded suspect

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:34 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

HOUSTON - SWAT is responding to a barricaded suspect in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the standoff is taking place in the 9400 block of Grannis Street. 

 

 

Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) and Hostage Negotiation Teams (HNT) were called to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

