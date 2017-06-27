SWAT, hostage negotiators responding to barricaded suspect

Aerial from Air 11.

HOUSTON - SWAT is responding to a barricaded suspect in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, the standoff is taking place in the 9400 block of Grannis Street.

SWAT & HNT are enroute for a barricaded suspect in the 9400 block of Grannis Street. PIO is enroute. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2017

Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) and Hostage Negotiation Teams (HNT) were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV