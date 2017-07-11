KHOU
Close

SWAT responding to barricaded man in Missouri City

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:20 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

MISSOURI CITY, Texas- SWAT is responding to a barricaded suspect in Missouri City on Tuesday night. 

According to the Houston Police Department, a Special Weapons and Tactics team is in a standoff with a man inside a home located in the 16300 block of Morning Quail Court.

Police said there are reports that an "elderly person" is inside the residence also. 

 

 

 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories