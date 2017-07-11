SWAT responding to barricaded man in Missouri City

(Photo: Brett Buffington)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas- SWAT is responding to a barricaded suspect in Missouri City on Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, a Special Weapons and Tactics team is in a standoff with a man inside a home located in the 16300 block of Morning Quail Court.

Police said there are reports that an "elderly person" is inside the residence also.

