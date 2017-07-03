SUV located in hit-and-run that killed dad at New Caney party

(Photo: KHOU 11)

NEW CANEY, Texas -- Investigators have located the SUV believed to be used in a deadly hit-and-run in New Caney over the weekend.

The older Chevrolet Suburban was located in north Houston just outside the 610 Loop. Investigators wrapped the front of the vehicle in plastic to preserve any evidence before taking possession of it.

The person who was driving the vehicle is still wanted, however.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of interest described as a Hispanic man with a star tattoo on his cheek. The man was said to be with a white woman with long curly reddish hair.

On Sunday, a man was killed and another was injured after a hit-and-run at at a birthday party. The victim has been identified by family as 28-year-old father Roy Jasso.

According to MCSO, they responded to a disturbance call at a birthday party in the 18200 block of Emerald Court Way around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found two men were struck outside the residence by a vehicle that had left the scene.

Jasso was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where he later died; the other man is in stable condition.

Witnesses say Jasso was with his two daughters. He placed them in a pickup truck to protect them when the fighting began. The little girls saw their father get run over.

Jasso's father is pleading with the public in helping find his son's killers.

Investigators said 80 to 100 people were at the party and popping fireworks when several uninvited men started a disturbance which got physical. The victims were hit by the car when those men left the party. Authorities said there "was a lot of alcohol involved" at the party.

Deputies are looking for a persons of interest in a homicide in New Caney.

If you know anything about the incident or the two people in the vehicle, please contact the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 or MCSO at 936-760-5800.

