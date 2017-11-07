Woman survives Harvey, church shooting

The family of one Sutherland Springs Church shooting survivor is speaking out about their mother not only survived the shooting, but also the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

In fact, it was because of Harvey that Farida Brown was at the church when a gunman opened fire, killing 26 people.

Brown moved to Spring only a year ago. She moved there after living in La Vernia, about 10 miles away from Sutherland Springs, for most of her life. But she came back after her home in Spring flooded, and now, she’s survived not one, but two tragedies.

“I get to say my mom survived. I get to say my mother's alive. I get to see her again. And it's horrific because these families don’t get to say that," Carol Horton said through tears.

Survived, yes she did. You can say Farida Brown is definitely a survivor, but it’s so heartbreaking to know that she is one of the few. And her daughter Carol knows that.

“She's going to have a memory of this man, killing in front of her eyes, shooting, watching bodies," Horton said. “It's horrific. It's horrific. I have really no words to explain what it is to get a call saying your mother's been shot, and to find out she's been shot four times.”

They all lost many friends during the Sunday shooting.

But this isn't the first tragedy Brown has been through - not in her life, and not even this year.

Brown was only living near Sutherland Springs after she was flooded out of her home in Spring during Hurricane Harvey. She was living with her son and his family when their home filled with water.

“To come here to get her legs shot out which is insane," Horton said.

Now, she’s in the hospital – she says by the grace of God's mercy.

“You walk into her room after being shot, and she says I'm still breathing. I'm still alive. It's amazing to me," Horton said.

The family is ready for Brown to make a full recovery. They say her home in Spring should be ready to move back in in the next couple weeks.

