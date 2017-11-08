Vice President to meet with victims, attend vigil for Sutherland Springs

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at HealthSouth Aviation on September 25, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo: Hal Yeager/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -- Vice President Mike Pence will arrive to San Antonio Wednesday afternoon to meet with the victims of Sunday’s church massacre in Sutherland Springs.

The Vice President is expected to arrive on Air Force Two around 2:15 p.m. at Randolph Air Force Base.

He will meet privately with the victims' families of the mass church shooting and make hospital visits with survivors of the shooting.

Pence will get a briefing from law enforcement on the investigation into this shooting. They will make portions of the briefing available to the media.

Finally, the Vice President will deliver remarks at a vigil to honor the victims of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The vigil is at Floresville High School. Pence is expected to speak at 7:00 p.m.

