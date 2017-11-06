Texas politicians call Sutherland Springs church shooting act of 'pure evil'

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -- As details of a mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church begins to unfold, Texas politicians and the president are offering prayers and assistance as needed.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed at a press conference that 26 people were killed in the attack. The Department of Public Safety said victims' ages ranged from as young as 5 years old to 72.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott said, "While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act."

In honor of the victims who lost their lives, Gov. Abbott ordered all Texas flags be lowered to half-staff through Thursday, Nov. 9.

"There are no words to describe the pure evil that we witnessed in Sutherland Springs today," said Governor Abbott. "Our hearts are heavy at the anguish in this small town, but in time of tragedy, we see the very best of Texas. May God comfort those who've lost a loved one, and may God heal the hurt in our communities," Abbott said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said similar sentiments in his statement and even offered to assist first responders.

“The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting," Paxton said.

President Donald Trump offered his prayers as well to the victims affected by this tragedy. He tweeted, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV