Sutherland Springs shooting victim Ryland Ward, 5, headed home this week

Ryland Ward, a 5-year-old boy who’s the last victim of the Sutherland Springs shooting still in the hospital, is headed home on Thursday.

The news comes from a Facebook post by firefighter Rusty Duncan, who pulled Ryland from First Baptist Church after the shooting. Duncan told KENS 5 that he received the news from Ryland’s mother and father.

According to Duncan, the plan is for Ryland to be picked up in a fire truck on Thursday and driven home to Sutherland Springs after he’s been discharged from the hospital. In the Facebook post, Duncan has asked people to contact him to help give Ryland a big welcome home.

Duncan also told KENS 5 that dozens of people had already contacted him to help with Ryland’s homecoming on Thursday.

Here is the Facebook post in which he shared the news:

