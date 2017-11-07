Sutherland Springs shooter had pending sex assault case, sheriff says

The Comal County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it is re-examining a sex assault case involving the Sutherland Springs shooter that may have fallen through the cracks.

Sheriff Mark Reynolds told KENS 5 the Comal County Sheriff's Office received a call on June 18, 2013, for a reported sex assault.

The suspect was Devin Kelley. The name of the victim has not been released.

Reynolds said the case hasn't been touched since October 2013. The investigation stalled when Kelley moved to Colorado.

Reynolds took over the Sheriff's Office in January 2017.

