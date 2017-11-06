Son shares mother's story of survival in Sutherland Springs shooting

Members of the FBI look for evidence in the field next to the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas on Monday. On Sunday morning a shooting occured that left 26 dead. Mandatory Credit: Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

There was so much death in Sutherland Springs Sunday, but inside the sacred space turned shooting field there was also survival.

"I can't even imagine being there and the trauma everyone's going through," said David Brown.

Brown's mother Farida is recovering at Connally Medical Center in Floresville. He made the drive from Houston last night, not knowing if his mother would be alive when he got there.

"This was the longest three hour drive I've ever taken," said Brown.

The family is not ready to release her photo yet, but says she survived surgery, after being shot four times in the legs. Farida was inside First Baptist Church when evil walked in.

"Service was going on as usual, next thing you know they hear gunshots coming in from the outside windows," said Brown. "The shooter comes in the back door, my mother is sitting in the very back pew, she's got a lady to her left, the Sunday school teachers to her right, and he yelled get on the floor. She told me she only saw his boots walking and heard him going row to row and shooting people on the ground who were looking for safety and cover. I just cant imagine."

Farida watched the woman next to her die.

"The shooter was making his rounds, he ended up there and started shooting this lady multiple times," said Brown. "The lady looked at my mom the whole time and my mom was looking at her telling her it's okay you're going to go to heaven. Then she knew it was her turn next to be shot, so she just started praying that God would take her soul to heaven."

But then a miracle in the midst of madness.

"Somebody with a gun was at the door," said Brown. "So the shooter turned his focus off of her and went to deal with the guy with the gun at the door."

Investigators now say that man was a neighbor with his own AR-15 who shot the suspect and caused him to flee. He saved lives, including David's mother.

"She didn't think she was going to survive," said Brown. "She thinks it was God's mercy. She just got lucky."



