Overwhelming faith after church shooting in Sutherland Springs

LA VERNIA, Texas -- Days after the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, people in a small town in Texas gathered for a vigil the third night in a row.



They admit they can't understand this, but they can rely on their faith to get through it. They turned to pray and asked God why.

“I’m surviving, the best I can," said Charlene Uhl, the mother of 16-year-old Haley Krueger, who is among the 26 dead. Charlene dropped her daughter off at church Sunday morning.

“It’s horrible. It’s like a bad dream I can’t wake up from. I just want to see her walk through the door," Uhl said. “It’s so horrible the way it happened. It’s just not fair," she said.

“What do you say, there are no words. All you can do is hug them through it,” Carol Horton said. Horton knows it’s not fair, but she’s one of the few able to celebrate. Her 73-year-old mom, Farida Brown, survived, shot in the leg four times. She played dead until the gunman walked away.

“To say I’m still breathing, I’m alive is amazing to me. It’s amazing her faith in God, and how she feels that I’m alive. I get to say that I’m alive," Horton said.

As for understanding what happened, and how it was possible in God’s house of all places, she said this.

“And I can tell you that God has a reason for what he does. I don’t understand the reason. I don’t blame him. I just don’t understand it. I’ll never understand it," Horton said.

“I’m not prepared for any of this. No parent ever is," Uhl said.



Even Charlene Uhl, in all this madness, all this loss, said she has not lost her faith either. “No, because I know God has a plan,” Uhl said.

And then there’s the last thing her daughter told her when she said goodbye. She said I love you. “Yes, and that she would see me later," Uhl said.

Seeing you later, that’s the only hope a town torn apart – can cling to now.

© 2017 WFAA-TV