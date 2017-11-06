Law enforcement: 'If you're concerned, never hesitate' during mass shooting

AUSTIN - Sunday afternoon during a public safety event, authorities with the Travis County Sheriff's Office said it's important to have a game plan for when tragedy strikes.

While we would like to think the Sutherland Springs church shooting, where 26 people were gunned down, couldn't happen in Central Texas, the reality is it could.

If it does, it's important to be prepared.

Before a mass shooting, there can be warning signs. Authorities said if you see something that raises suspicion, say something.

"Communication is key," Capt. William Poole said. "If you're concerned, never hesitate to advise somebody. Call local law enforcement."

Deputies said if you find yourself in a mass shooting situation protect yourself first, then call 911.

"When you call 911 give descriptions," Poole said. "Give whatever information you have."

The Sheriff's Office is trained to respond to an incident like the one in Sutherland Springs and has several resources: one being a quick response team.

"We have our SWAT team," Captain Poole said. "We have an SRT team also that would be a part of a quick response unit, and then we other individuals that have cross-trained. So, we have a multitude of potential groups that we could reach out to."