Help pours in to Sutherland Springs following shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - As investigators continue to comb the crime scene, help is already pouring in for the victims and their families.

The tiny town of Sutherland Springs is busting at the seams with law enforcement and media, but so many people, who have never even been to the town before, are there now trying to offer whatever they can.

Sunlight shines on a new day in Sutherland Springs, but the pain hasn’t faded.

"I just feel devastated," MaryAnne Hill said. She was in Sutherland Springs offering food from her restaurant.

“There's a lot going on, and I didn’t know if they needed food to cook. I want to bring it to them so they could feed it to the people that need to eat," Hill said.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army and firefighters spent their morning cooking up breakfast tacos to help feed not only other first responders, but also families of the victims.

“It doesn’t matter if it happened in a little tiny town here in Texas or in a big city, The Red Cross is able to respond in an organized way of providing shelter food and comfort to the victims and the first responders," said James Clapsaddle with the American Red Cross.

But help isn't just pouring in in the form of food. Scott Talbert is a pastor for the First Baptist Church in Lolita. He drove in Monday morning.

“If I could pray for somebody or pray with somebody, I'll be happy to do that," Talbert said.

For this tiny town still wrapping it’s mind around the tragedy that unfolded Sunday, this help will be a form of healing, a sense of calm in a world of chaos.

“The community is like that. We’re no different than a big town, even if we don’t know them, we’re going to pray for them. We’re going to give what we can give," Hill said.

