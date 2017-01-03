Suspects wanted in robbery, shooting at Katz Boutique

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects who robbed a Katz Boutique and shot a worker on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened at about 2 a.m. the morning of Dec. 24 in the 14700 block of the Eastex Freeway, in northeast Houston.

According to HPD and Crime Stoppers, two men with concealed faces and armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money and property from a female employee. The suspects entered the booth area where the cash registers are located and shot the employee one time in the back.

The suspects stole a register and a safe from the business and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim, 23, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for her injures.

The suspects are described only as two black males. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.