Suspects sought in alleged Dickinson, League City restaurant burglaries

DICKINSON, Texas -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Dickinson and League City.

Officials say two men broke into Dickinson Bar-B-Q and La Brisa Mexican Bar and Grill in League City around 2 a.m. Tuesday and fled in a white SUV with a significant dent on the left side. Authorities say the men were carrying a sledge hammer and crow bar.

Authorities describe one suspect as a tall, thin man wearing a green hooded jacket and black pants. The second suspect is described as a shorter man wearing a gray hooded jacket with what may be a Polo logo on the chest and red pants. Police say both suspects were wearing gloves.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to contact Det. Peterson with the Dickinson Police Department at (281)-337-6341 or jpeterson@ci.dickinson.tx.us, or Det. R. Tisdale with the League City Police Department at (281)-338-4189 or recie.tisdale@leaguecity.com.

