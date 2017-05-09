Murder mystery: Who killed 4 people found in burning car?

HCSO deputies say four bodies were found in this car on Friday. (Photo: Rucks Russell, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect(s) in the murder of four people found in a burning car last December.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 15300 block of Market Street on Dec. 9, 2016, and found a car on fire in a wooded area. Officials later discovered two men and two women had been shot to death in the car.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Chaney, Willie Norman, Nicholette Briscoe and Kelcii Flintroy.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Those with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (713)-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or online.

