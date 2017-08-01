Suspects smash truck into store, rob clerk in E. Houston

A clerk got quite a scare when a group of suspects robbed him after smashing a truck into a convenience store early Tuesday.

HOUSTON – A clerk got quite a scare when a group of suspects robbed him after smashing a truck into a convenience store early Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4 a.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at the Exxon gas station located in the 12300 block of the East Freeway.

Witnesses told police a truck was being backed into the convenience store. Once the suspects made it the store, four males jumped out.

Police said there was a clerk in a booth inside the store at the time of the robbery. It appears that the suspects were targeting the ATM inside the store, but did not realize there was a clerk working.

The suspects ended just ended up making the clerk hand over the money, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot and headed east, police said. Police have not been able to locate them.

Investigators said the truck was not reported stolen, but were able to contact the owner who had not realized it had been taken.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery, but his car was damaged by the truck when the suspects smashed their way into the store.

© 2017 KHOU-TV