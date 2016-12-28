Suspects lead police on chase in stolen car

Houston Police are looking into whether suspects involved in a chase overnight in Missouri City are linked to an armed robbery.

According to the Houston Police Department, a unit was patrolling near Main and Fondren around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted a stolen Mercedes.

After attempting a traffic stop, the driver of the Mercedes took off in the car and led police on a chase that ended in the 6300 block of Quail Park.

During the course of the chase a female passenger was let out of the car. She was taken into custody.

When the male driver stopped the car between two houses on Quail Park, he jumped out and ran across a bayou into Missouri City.

Missouri City PD, and HPD were joined by a K-9 unit who was able to locate the suspect on the roof of a nearby home. He was taken into custody.

Police said the Mercedes was stolen on the Dec. 20 in an armed robbery. HPD is now investigating to see if the suspect caught with the car was involved in the armed robbery.

The suspect could face several charges, the least of which include evading arrest.