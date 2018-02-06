Suspects charged in December stabbing of Richmond man

Terrell Funches

HOUSTON - Police have arrested a man and a teenage girl wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Richmond man found in a dumpster.

Terrell Derrick Funches, 20, has been charged with capital murder. A 16-year-old girl has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation Department authorities on a charge of capital murder, according to police.

Related: Richmond man missing after leaving to meet potential car buyer

According to the Houston Police Department, a resident discovered 44-year-old Altaf Hussain Malik's body covered in trash bags in a dumpster at an apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Truxillo on December 7, 2017.

Police say he had sustained stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no witnesses.

Related: Missing Richmond man found fatally stabbed in dumpster

On December 6, Malik's family contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to report him missing after he left the house to meet a potential car buyer and never came home.

Investigators believe Malik went to the area of Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 to sell his 2009 blue Audi A8.

Detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and HPD were able to identify the suspects in this case. On February 5, both Funches and the juvenile suspect were arrested.

© 2018 KHOU-TV