Suspects charged after teen finds human remains in S. Houston

Manuel Antonio Rivas (left), Isaiah Nealy (right)

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against two suspects in the death of a man whose remains were found by a teenager in south Houston.

Manuel Antonio Rivas, 21, and Isaiah Nealy, 20, have been charged with capital murder. Both men are accused in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jedediah Humphreys.

Humphreys' body was found at 12100 Murr Way on March 23 by an 18-year-old walking home from school.

HPD: Teen finds human remains in S. Houston

Police say the teen was walking through an open field near a park when he smelled a foul odor and saw dirty clothing. The high schooler called police, who found the body in advanced decomposition.

According to HPD's preliminary investigation, Humphreys was allegedly meeting with the suspects for a drug deal. Police say Humphreys was robbed at gunpoint and fatally shot inside the suspects' car. His body was driven to the location on Murr Way and left.

HPD says Rivas and Nealy were in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when they were charged in this case.

© 2017 KHOU-TV