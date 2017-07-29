Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection with 2 Houston-area murders

The suspect, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, aka Alexander Hernandez, aka “Terror,” is charged with capital murder in the 240th State District Court in Fort Bend County and murder in the 262nd State District Court in Harris County.

ARLINGTON, Va. – A suspected MS-13 gang member has been arrested in Arlington, Va. and charged in connection with two Houston-area fatal shootings.

According to the Houston Police Department, the first incident occurred on June 13, 2016 in Missouri City. The second incident occurred at 265 El Dorado about 10:05 p.m. on July 9 earlier this month.

The suspect, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, aka Alexander Hernandez, aka “Terror,” is charged with capital murder in the 240th State District Court in Fort Bend County and murder in the 262nd State District Court in Harris County.

Investigators said that on June 13, 2016, Herrera-Hernandez participated in the murder of a male, 16, who had witnessed several gang-related murders. This incident occurred at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City and was jointly investigated by the Missouri City and Houston Police Departments.

Herrera-Hernandez was subsequently identified as a suspect in this case, charged, and a warrant issued for his arrest, police said.

On July 9, 2017, HPD officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 265 El Dorado. Witnesses reported hearing people arguing, followed by multiple gunshots.

Responding officers found the victim, Kevin Alvarez, 26, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation led to the identity of Herrera-Hernandez as the shooter in Alvarez’s death. He was subsequently charged in this case and was arrested in Arlington, Va. by the Arlington County Police Department in partnership with the FBI on Saturday.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



