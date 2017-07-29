Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection with 2 Houston-area murders

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Authorities searching for woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Man killed, teen injured in shooting at Crosby Park
-
Charges against lawn-mowing student dropped
-
Woman's body found at Houston cemetery
-
Woman charged after officers forced to jump from freeway
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Retired sailor reunites with K-9 partner
-
HPD dive teams looking for missing fisherman in Lake Houston
More Stories
-
Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection…Jul 29, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm building fire in NW…Jul 29, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
Deputies: Body of missing woman found in Sam Houston…Jul 28, 2017, 7:16 p.m.