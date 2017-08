Abdu Wiley

A suspected looter was arrested Wednesday by Precinct 4 deputies.

They responded to an alarm at Capri Liquor in the 3000 block of FM 1960. They were there in one minute and found the front glass door shattered.

"Deputies entered the business and located Abdu Wiley hiding in a locked bathroom," Constable Mark Herman said.

He is charged with burglary during a national disaster.

