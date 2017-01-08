Suspected drunk driver crashes into brick wall after argument

HOUSTON- An alleged drunk driver crashed into a brick wall following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, an argument happened around 12:30 a.m. between the driver and a woman at Braeburn Valley Drive and Rue Carre Street. The man then got into his Dodge Challenger and sped off in the parking lot.

Police said the driver immediately crashed into a parked car. His vehicle bounced off the car to crash into a brick wall of a laundry room.

The driver attempted to leave the scene, but police said he then got into an argument and assaulted his step-dad.

HPD took the suspect into custody. He faces several charges including DWI and Assault.

It is unknown what the initial argument was about.

(© 2017 KHOU)