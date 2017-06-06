Suspected carjacker charged in fiery crash that killed grandpa

Family members of the victim (Photo: KHOU 11)

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City police have formally charged the suspected carjacker who crashed a stolen car into another driver, killing him.

Valentina Demon Jones-Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. He is in custody on a total bond of $180,000, but he remains in the hospital so he can be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Jones carjacked a Lexus from two women at the Mainland Center Hospital. A short time later, he crashed it into a pickup being driven by 57-year-old Howard Lane from Texas City. Lane died at the scene.

The crash happened on Highway 3 at FM 1765, closing the highway for several hours.

Lane had 30 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

"He loved being a grandfather," said Gregoria Lane, the victim's wife.

She said Lane always brought her flowers.

Lane was on the way to pick up his wife from work when he was killed.

When he didn't show up, she got another ride home and passed by the accident scene.

"It's not fair that something like this happened to him by somebody so stupid," said Mena Norman, Lane's daughter.

