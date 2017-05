A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a holdup at the Chase Bank on Woodridge in south Houston. (Doug Delony)

HOUSTON - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a holdup at the Chase Bank in south Houston.

Precinct 6 deputies responded to an alarm call in the 2900 block of Woodridge near Winkler Friday afternoon.

They say the unarmed suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

He was taken into custody at the scene.

