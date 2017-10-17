Suspect wanted in fatal shooting in NE Houston

Marcus Rodgers

HOUSTON - HPD says a suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting at a home in NE Houston.

According to police, Marcus Rodgers, 18, has been charged with murder. Police say he is at large.

The shooting was reported Sunday evening in the 4700 block of Majestic.

Daryal Garrett, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Daryal Garrett, Jr., 24, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD patrol officers responded to the scene where they found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodgers or on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



© 2017 KHOU-TV