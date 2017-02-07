Suspect wanted in alleged theft of Woodlands Toys 'R' Us

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing money from a register at a Toys ‘R’ Us in The Woodlands. (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing money from a register at a Toys ‘R’ Us in The Woodlands.

Authorities responded to the incident around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Toys ‘R’ Us located in the 1400 block of Lake Woodlands Drive.

According to video and eyewitness statements, one of the store’s cashiers had completed a transaction at the register when a woman reached over the counter and grabbed money from the register. Authorities say the suspect ran out of the store and got into a white Toyota passenger car with temporary paper tags.

No one was injured during the theft, according to deputies.

Officials describe the suspect as a black female in her 20s or 30s, wearing a dark-colored hat and long-sleeve sweater, carrying what appeared to be a maroon purse.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936)-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-392-STOP.

(© 2017 KHOU)