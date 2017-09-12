Suspect wanted for looting sporting goods store during Harvey

Suspect seen on surveillance video after allegedly looting a sporting goods store that was closed during Tropical Storm Harvey. Photo: Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted for allegedly looting a sporting goods store and stealing firearms while the store was closed during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say the suspect used a vehicle to break into the closed store in the 10300 block of North Freeway at 6:35 a.m. on August 27.

The suspect stole 12 firearms as well as other property, according to Crime Stoppers.

"We find it reprehensible that anyone would take advantage of a hurricane that is affecting thousands of lives by stealing firearms from a business. ATF is working tirelessly to find and hold the persons responsible for this crime accountable," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-28 years old, 5'7"-5'10" tall, 150-170 pounds, with a dark, short military-style fade haircut. The suspect entered the store wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black sneakers. ATF says he left the store wearing a black Adidas track suit with white stripes down the side that he stole from the store and put on over his existing clothes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $11,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.





