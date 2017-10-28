Suspect taken to hospital in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON - A suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. witnesses said the 24-year-old suspect was waving a gun at people in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Braeswood. After receiving the call, two officers spotted the suspect on the sidewalk and approached him.

HPD Chief Acevedo said officers gave the suspect commands when the suspect reached for his weapon. At this time, one of the officers opened fire on the suspect.

He was taken to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition. The officer that discharged his weapon has been with the force for two years and has been placed on restrictive duty pending the results of the investigation, Acevedo said.

Acevedo held a press conference on the shooting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Chief @artacevedo Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting 8700 S. Braeswood https://t.co/9KEo1Dv0ew — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2017

