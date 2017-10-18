(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU)

HOUSTON - A suspect stole and crashed a Houston Fire Department emergency vehicle in south Houston on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect stole the vehicle in the 6600 block of Weston Street and then lead police on a short pursuit.

Police say the suspect crashed into another vehicle, and the chase ended near Goforth and Idaho Street.

At this time, it is unclear why the suspect stole vehicle or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

