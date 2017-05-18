Suspect sought in multiple sex assaults at Woodlands apartment complex

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of three sexual assaults at the Trailpoint at The Woodlands Apartment complex. (Photo: Custom)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of three sexual assaults at the Trailpoint at The Woodlands Apartment complex.

A deputy responded to the apartment complex in the 2300 block of South Millbend around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say a 32-year-old woman woke up and saw a man standing near the foot of her bed with her pants partially removed. They say the woman screamed and chased the man out of her apartment.

Authorities say based on this incident and evidence from previous assaults, it is possible all three are related. The other incidents occurred on Sept. 16, 2016 and Oct. 13, 2016. They say during each incident, the suspect entered apartments through unlocked doors or windows in the early morning hours.

Officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. They say the suspect has an accent and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936)-760-5876 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800)-392-STOP (7867).

