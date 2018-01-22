Suspect sought in $73K ring theft from Sugar Land jewelry store

Sugar Land police are searching for a man seen in surveillance video stealing $73,000 worth of rings from a jewelry store. (Photo: KHOU)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are searching for a man seen in surveillance video stealing $73,000 worth of rings from a jewelry store.

Police say the man walked into Plaza Jewelry at 14033 North Southwest Freeway just after 1 p.m. Dec. 1, 2017, and asked to look at rings. A store employee put rings on a counter, and when she turned around to get a calculator, police say the man grabbed the rings and took off.

Officials say the suspect was last seen in a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this case is urged to contact SLPD at (281)-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281)-342-8477.

