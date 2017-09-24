Angry customer opens fire on HPD outside S. Loop restaurant

The crime happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chacho's Mexican Restaurant near Buffalo Speedway. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on officers who responded to a 911 call at a restaurant along the South Loop.

The crime happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chacho's Mexican Restaurant near Buffalo Speedway.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say they were initially called to the restaurant due to reports of an angry customer who was damaging the property. As police were in the parking lot, it's believed that same suspect drove by on the frontage road fired shots at the officers.

A bullet struck a police cruiser, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect, described only as a black male 25 to 30 years old, fled the scene as police took cover.

"It's very hardening when anybody sees a group of police officers anywhere, or citizens, standing out front of an establishment and just shoots for any reason," said Executive Assistant Chief Sgt. T. Tanner. "Whoever the suspect is, a word to him: we're coming after you. Hopefully you just turn yourself. To our great citizens of Houston, if anyone has seen him or knows anything about him, please get with us."

Call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2017 KHOU-TV