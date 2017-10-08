HPD: Suspect killed after shooting outside McDonald's in SE Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A suspect was killed by a security guard in a shooting outside a McDonald's in southeast Houston late Saturday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's located in the 9100 block of Cullen near Reed Road.

Upon arrival, police learned a customer had walked outside the restaurant when he was approached by a man.

Police say there was some sort of disturbance and fight before the man shot the customer in the stomach. At the same time, police say the security guard working at the restaurant returned fire on the suspect.

HPD says the suspect died en route to the hospital, and the victim is in stable condition.

It is unclear at this time what the argument was about, but the investigation is ongoing. The security guard is being question, but HPD says no charges are expected to be brought against him.

