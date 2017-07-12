Suspect in murder of 79-year-old woman had extensive criminal past

Michael Susberry (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old woman has an extensive criminal history.

Police arrested the son of Janiel Bernard's former housekeeper, Michael Susberry, in the beating and stabbing death of Bernard.

According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a maid found Bernard dead around 1 p.m. July 2 in the home located on Capri Street near I-10 and Voss.

Arrest made in murder of 79-year-old woman

Police say Bernard knew the suspect and let him into the house. They say Susberry pretended to slip and fall when he came out of the bathroom and head-butted Bernard when she leaned down to help. According to police, the suspect then stabbed her several times and ransacked her home, taking several small items, and took off in her car.

Susberry's criminal history goes back nearly 30 years, starting when he was just 17 years old.

In 1979, Susberry was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge was later dropped and he plead guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to three years.

In 1981, he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Four years later, he was again charged with aggravated robbery. Court documents say he used a firearm to threaten injury or death to the man he was trying to rob. For that charge, Susberry was sentenced to life in prison.

Officers say the 55-year-old served just 20 years of that life sentence and was released on parole.

HPD responded to Susberry's home in 2015 for a family altercation. Police say he had attacked his brother with a knife and threatened another brother. The district attorney pressed charged of aggravated assault of a family member but that charge was later lessened to a class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 340 days in county jail.

Police say Susberry has confessed to the murder, is in custody and will be charged with capital murder.

