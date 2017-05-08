Suspect in fatal shooting of teen at a Subway denied bail

The man accused of shooting and killing a teen defending his mother at a Subway restaurant was in court Monday morning.

Jefferey Archangel is charged with capital murder in the death of Javier Flores. The 18-year-old and his mother were both working there.

The shooting took place in February during a robbery.

Archangel turned himself in last week but contends he didn't do it.

The judge did not give him bail.

